High winds knock down section of Boston building facade

BOSTON (WHDH) - High winds caused part of a Boston building’s facade to come crashing down to the ground Friday, prompting police to shut down a section of Boylston Street.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Boylston Street in the area of Fenway while crews work to clean up the area. Several nearby stores closed and traffic is being diverted away from the scene.

Other pieces of the building could be seen flapping precariously during high wind gusts.

There have been no reported injuries.

Panel falls of building and almost lands on two pedestrians. A second piece lands on a car. Boylston St. now closed. #Boston #fenway pic.twitter.com/UJtXmvyyla — Moki Awa (@MokiAwa) December 21, 2018

#BPDTrafficAdvisory Boylston Street in the Fenway area closed until further notice due to Inspectional Services investigation. Please seek alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 21, 2018

