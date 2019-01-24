High winds knock down section of Brigham and Women’s parking garage facade

BOSTON (WHDH) - High winds caused part of glass panels to fall from the third floor of a parking garage near a Boston hospital on Thursday.

The parking garage at 60 Fenwood Road, near Brigham and Women’s Hospital, is closed and expected to remain so until crews can safely remove all of the glass panels from the structure, officials say.

Gusts of up to 45 mph in the area brought these large glass panels tumbling to the sidewalk below.

No one was in the are at the time of the incident.

Hospital officials say that any Brigham and Women’s patients or employee who is parked in the garage will be provided with alternate transportation or accommodations.

Anyone seeking these services should visit the security desk located in the ground floor lobby of 60 Fenwood Road.

There is no word on when the garage will reopen.

