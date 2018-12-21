High winds knock down section of building facade, close road in Fenway

BOSTON (WHDH) - High winds caused part of a building’s facade to fall to the ground and closed part of Boylston Street Friday afternoon.

Police say Boylston Street in the area of Fenway is closed while crews clean up the area.

Other pieces of the building had not yet fallen to the ground below but were flapping precipitously during high wind gusts.

Several stores in the area have closed as a result of the incident, and traffic is being diverted from the area.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the facade collapse.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.