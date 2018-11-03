High winds knock out power to thousands

BOSTON (AP) — Heavy rain and high winds have led to power outages across Massachusetts.

National Grid reported more than 14,000 power customers were in the dark Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach 60 mph as a warm weather front moves out of the state.

That has led to the cancellation of some ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

