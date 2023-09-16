SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds in Scituate blew surf off the ocean, resulting in a minor soaking for the coastal town.

As winds hit their strongest Saturday morning, the ocean was at low tide, which was helping to keep the surf from splashing on beach homes.

Winds hit around 20 mph in the area, and waves were rolling in, buffed by the gusty winds.

High tide hits again around 1 p.m., and while some splashover is expected, residents should be safe from the waves.

