BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Officials say high winds pushed a motorcyclist off a Maine highway, killing him.

The Bangor Daily News reports Harry Moore’s motorcycle left the road, struck a ditch and went airborne on Toddy Point Road in Bangor on June 23.

Maine State Police Trooper Dana Austin says the 47-year-old was conscious when authorities arrived on the scene.

The Ellsworth resident was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center to receive treatment but was later pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety Stephen McCausland says this was Maine’s 11th fatal motorcycle crash to date this year.

The state had 22 motorcycle deaths in 2018.

