High winds rip roof off of airplane hangar at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Strong wind gusts that downed trees and power lines across the Bay State overnight also ripped the roof off of a hangar at Logan International Airport.
The damaged roof could be seen on a Delta hangar on Thursday morning.
It’s unclear when the hangar will be repaired or whether it’s impacting travel.
