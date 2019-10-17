High winds rip roof off of airplane hangar at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Strong wind gusts that downed trees and power lines across the Bay State overnight also ripped the roof off of a hangar at Logan International Airport.

The damaged roof could be seen on a Delta hangar on Thursday morning.

It’s unclear when the hangar will be repaired or whether it’s impacting travel.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

