HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree fell onto a house in Hanson overnight, crashing through the ceiling into the dining room as high winds battered the Bay State.

The massive tree smashed into the dining room of the home around 11 p.m., homeowner Stacey Sunnerberg said.

“It sounded like a Mack truck hit the house,” she said. “And we went into the dining room and that tree is in our dining room right now … We wanted to take it down because we knew it was one to go but Mother Nature just didn’t wait.”

There were no reported injuries.

