High winds topple trees in Massachusetts as powerful system roars through region

(WHDH) — Crews were cleaning up downed trees and branches in cities and towns across Massachusetts Friday as a storm system blew through the region, bringing with it high winds and driving rain.

Storm damage was reported in Brookline and West Brookfield amid a system that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning along the Massachusetts coastline, as well as the and Islands until Friday evening.

Although powerful gusts are being reported inland, winds of up to 60 mph are possible along the coast.

@TownofBrookline a tree branch just came down at the tappan T stop next to star. No one was hurt. #brookline pic.twitter.com/zVNproA2ax — MoxieMegan Cosplay (@TheMoxieMegan) December 21, 2018

Hadley Path is closed between Cutler Rd and Clearview Dr due to a tree and power lines down in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/CmcUnoNGFK — West Brookfield PD (@WbrkfldPolice) December 21, 2018

Downpours, gusty winds and near record highs today. pic.twitter.com/nnE02XwjDo — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2018

Winds picking up across SE Mass. Gusts around 35mph now. pic.twitter.com/HpnwkUTYhK — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2018

Peak gusts for Cape/Islands is this evening… best shot of gusts around 60mph. pic.twitter.com/ZSPpW4uhOc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2018

