High winds topple trees in Massachusetts as powerful system roars through region

(WHDH) — Crews were cleaning up downed trees and branches in cities and towns across Massachusetts Friday as a storm system blew through the region, bringing with it high winds and driving rain.
Storm damage was reported in Brookline and West Brookfield amid a system that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning along the Massachusetts coastline, as well as the and Islands until Friday evening.
Although powerful gusts are being reported inland, winds of up to 60 mph are possible along the coast.
