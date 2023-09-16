DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds battered Dennis on Saturday morning as Lee roared past New England, triggering warnings from local officials about possible localized flooding and storm surge.

The sand was whipping up along Harborview Beach in Dennis after the rain died down around 7:30 a.m. but there was no visible tree or road damage.

There were few power outages in the Dennis area so far this morning, according to the MEMA outage map.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest on Lee.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)