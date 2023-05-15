People with seasonal allergies have been hit hard this spring as the amount of pollen in the air increases.

As many contend with sneezing, runny noses and other reactions, higher than normal amounts of tree pollen combined with recent weather are playing a role.

“The spring season is classic for the tree pollens,” said Dr. Aleena Banerji, the clinical director of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. “And that is what we’re all feeling right now.”

After a mild April and well-above average start to May, sunshine is encouraging people to get outside. The weather is also helping trees and flowers bloom.

Budding blossoms, along with longer growing seasons, though, have caused higher levels of pollen.

“Allergies have been horrible,” said Sarah LeBlanc, one person suffering from seasonal allergies. “My nose has been stuffed up. Both my kids are coughing. Everybody’s got a runny nose.”

Over the past 20 years, pollen counts have risen by between 20 and 25 percent.

With spring-like temperatures now arriving earlier in the year and summer temperatures lingering later, the growing season is getting longer.

Banerji said climate change is also making matters worse.

“Climate change can certainly account for a lot of it,” she said. “The temperatures are warmer, the higher CO2 gasses contribute to that, and we also know that there’s more air pollution and that can certainly aggravate some of these symptoms in the setting of a pollen exposure.”

Experts have provided tips to help those dealing with allergies.

Among recommendations, Banerji said individuals can try to keep windows closed and turn their air conditioning on.

Banerji said you can also change your clothes when you come in from outside and wash your face and hair to keep pollen from sticking.

Banerji said individuals can develop seasonal allergies at any age.

Those who have a high sensitivity to tree pollen can also wear a mask while walking outside to help limit symptoms.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)