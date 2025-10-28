BOSTON (WHDH) - New court documents likely reveal why former State Trooper Michael Proctor suddenly dropped his months-long bid to get his job back following Karen Read’s first murder trial.

Read’s second trial provided some resolution for her criminal case, but it only created more problems for the lead investigator.

In a search of Proctor’s personal phone, Norfolk County prosecutors said they found concerning evidence including a group chat with “highly sensitive” information. Prosecutors said they discovered images of intimate body parts of people not participating in the chat, and the name of a sexual assault victim.

Earlier this month, and days before his next hearing, Proctor withdrew his appeal to be reinstated as a state police detective.

His attorney said that choice came after learning about “problematic information for their case” that would soon be disclosed.

There have also been new developments, tied to the Karen Read trial, this week for Boston police.

Read’s defense attorney Alan Jackson is calling for an investigation into Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, after what Jackson said is proof that Cox was aware of his department’s entanglements with the Read case, despite his previous denials.

Former Boston police officer Kelly Dever was a witness during Read’s second trial. She worked for the Canton police department at the time of Read’s boyfriend John O’Keefe’s death. After Dever recanted some of her testimony, Read’s attorneys accused Cox of coaxing her into changing her story.

In a letter to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the head of the state commission that enforces police standards, Jackson writes that Cox has been, “caught in a lie…and not a small one.”

Jackson pointed to an email from the Boston FBI field office to Cox that mentions Dever and the Read investigation. He also provided a copy of what he said is Cox’s officials calendar, which shows a meeting with Dever.

Dever resigned from the Boston police department earlier this year.

Alan Jackson argues this is all cause to place Cox on the Brady List — a national list of police officers who have had their credibility called into question.

Cox did not respond to 7NEWS’ request for comment.

7NEWS also reached out to Proctor’s attorney for comment, and they said they no longer represent him.

