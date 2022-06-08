DUBLIN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s newest historical highway marker recounts a generations-old tale of a 3-year-old girl who became lost in the woods and was guarded by a bear.

The marker in Warren pays tribute to “Sarah Whitcher’s Story” by Elizabeth Yates.

The marker reads that Whitcher became lost in the woods in June 1783 while gathering flowers. During a four-day search, her footprints were found near a brook alongside bear prints.

“A local man joined the search after dreaming three times that ‘Sarah would be found under a pine bough near Berry Brook guarded by a bear,’ “ the marker says. “His dream proved to be true: Sarah was found as he stated and she told her rescuers that ‘A great black dog had kept her each night.’ “

The marker, the 275th in New Hampshire’s Historical Highway Marker program, is the result of a request by Holly Christensen’s class of first and second grade students at Dublin Christian Academy.

