MILFORD, N.H. (AP) — There’s a new historical highway marker in New Hampshire honoring the first woman in the state who piloted a plane and was the first female commercial pilot in New England.

The marker honoring Bernice Blake Perry has been installed near the Milford Rotary Centennial Park on Route 101A.

Perry became the first woman to pilot a plane in New Hampshire in 1929. She was a charter member of the Ninety-Nines, a group of female pilots led by Amelia Earhart. She became known in the 1930s for her aerial photography, including site mapping to help develop New Hampshire airports, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources said in a news release.

Perry, who died in 1996 at age 91, also was a philanthropist.

The New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker program is jointly managed by the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

