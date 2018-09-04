Highway overpass collapses in Kolkata

KOLKATA, India (AP) — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian city of Kolkata, but there was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries.

Televised images from the scene showed a section about 100 feet (30 meters) long that dropped to the ground below. About half a dozen vehicles had fallen with the section of concrete.

Police and firefighters used cutting tools to try to free people from the wreckage.

The collapse occurred in the city’s Majerhat neighborhood, a police official said on condition that his name not be used.