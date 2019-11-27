(WHDH) — The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down in icy conditions and move over for emergency vehicles following a dangerous crash Monday night.

Two troopers had stopped to help a disabled car on the highway when another vehicle that lost control came barreling toward them.

Bodycam video from one trooper shows him dodging the vehicle by jumping onto a concrete barrier that separated the highway and a significant drop-off. He did not sustain any injuries.

The out-of-control car slammed into a police cruiser, leaving the trooper inside with minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, evaluated and released.

The highway patrol says icy conditions played a role in this crash.

