LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A 44-year-old New Hampshire man has died while hiking in the White Mountains after falling in icy conditions, according to state officials.

The state’s Fish and Game Department said Saturday that Christopher Huyler of Littleton New Hampshire had not returned from hiking on Coppermine Trail area in Franconia. Huyler had called his wife early in the day to say he was heading out of the area, after checking conditions on a trail of the winter skiing season. A search involing around 20 rescuers was started late Friday and Huyler’s body was located early Saturday at an elevation of 2,800 feet.

Authorities said Huyler had “suffered a significant fall in icy terrain” but provided no further details. They said Huyler was equipped for the hike, including wearing what are called micro spikes, and was an “avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed New Hampshire’s White Mountains in all seasons.”

Fish and Game officials used Huyler’s death to remind the public that winter conditions have arrived in the mountains and that hikers should be prepared for their trek with 10 essential items — map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, as well as a knife.

