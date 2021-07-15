MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — An Appalachian Trail hiker who fell and broke his ankle during a trek was rescued during a nearly 11-hour operation by Maine game wardens and about 35 first responders and volunteers.

Richard Sullivan, 65, of Archdale, North Carolina, fell Wednesday on Spaulding Mountain, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

He was attempting to hike the trail from Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Mount Katahdin in Maine with his son, Daniel Sullivan, 36, the Sun Journal reported.

“Trail conditions were wet, rocky and steep. It was a great coordinated effort by all involved to get rescuers to the top of Sugarloaf and carrying Mr. Sullivan off the mountain,” Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher was quoted as saying.

Sullivan contacted emergency services around 1 p.m. and rescuers reached him around 5 p.m.

Rescuers formed a human chain after reaching Sullivan and passed him in a rescue litter basket up a bypass trail and then traveled 3 1/2 miles up Sugarloaf Mountain to an awaiting vehicle.

