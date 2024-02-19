A hiker from Portsmouth, New Hampshire was rescued Saturday after falling while hiking the Ammonusuc Ravine.

The 22-year-old called for help and calls were made to Conservation Officers on the Advanced Search and Rescue Team, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, and Mountain Rescue Service to start a response.

The Cog Railway was willing to start a special train, mount a snow blower on the front and bring rescue crews up to the crossing of the Westside trail. The man was later located at the Lakes in the Clouds Hut.

