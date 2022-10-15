SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (WHDH)– A 20-year-old hiking the Colorado Trail found herself stuck in a remote location for two nights after she broke her leg.

“We often get calls of hiker’s injured, needs a ride out, or situations like that. That’s almost routine,” said Nick Breeden, of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. “But it’s not ever really been, oh yeah, they’re across the river by themselves.

The injured hiker was able to drag herself close to the riverbank, and was rescued when a passenger on a passing train saw her and alerted the conductor.

“We stopped, I went down to the river and hollered across to get her name,” said Kylah Breeden, of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

“And then we just kind of walked across the river,” Nick Breeden said.

Kylah Breeden said she sat with the woman and tried to splint her leg with the equipment they had, warm her up and help her drink water.

The rescue team carried her across the river using ropes and flew the woman to the hospital.

Kylah Breeden said she and the hiker shared an emotional goodbye before she sent her off.

“She was so brave, and so strong, having gone through what she went through,” she said.

Railroad staff said they’re inspired by everyone who lent a hand.

“It was just really an uplifting moment of humanity to see that many people invested in one person’s wellbeing. It was really incredible to watch,” she added.

Crews said the hiker is recovering and doing well, and recommend that hikers always tell someone where they’re going.

