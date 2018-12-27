WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A former first lady has apparently bested another former first lady to become the most admired woman in the United States.

In a Gallup poll released Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year.

She beat out Hillary Clinton who held the position for the past 17 years.

Oprah Winfrey was named the second most admired woman, followed by Clinton and Melania Trump.

Former President Barack Obama ranked as the most admired man in the U.S.

President Donald Trump came in second, with George W. Bush in third and Pope Francis in fourth.

Gallup asked Americans “to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most” to come up with their results.

