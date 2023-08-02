BOSTON (WHDH) - Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the stage at the NAACP National Convention, the same day her 2016 opponent, former President Donald Trump, was indicted.

Clinton was invited to present the Spingarn Medal, which honors the highest achievement by a living African American in an honorable field in recent years. This year’s recipient is Dr. Hazel Dukes, the president of the NAACP New York State conference and member of the National Board of Directors.

“Throughout my career in public service, Dr. Hazel Dukes was a trusted advisor, someone I could call on at any moment for advice, even if I didn’t always hear what I wanted to hear,” Clinton said.

91-year-old Dukes received the medal to a standing ovation and spoke about her years of fighting for civil rights, and the work still to come.

“By God’s grace and mercy I want you to know, I’m not tired yet. With every breath in my body I want you to know I will continue to advocate and stop those who are trying to turn back the hands of time,” Dukes said.

Tuesday is the final night of the first NAACP national convention held in Boston since 1982. In between the big names like Vice President Kamala Harris, members of the 2200 local branches from across the country vote on policies the NAACP will adopt throughout the next year.

Big topics this year included AI, racism and white nationalism and affirmative action.

