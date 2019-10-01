Hillary Clinton says staying in her marriage was one of the ‘gutsiest’ things she’s ever done

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton‘s decision to stay married to former President Bill Clinton, despite his affair, is the gutsiest thing she’s ever done in her personal life, the former secretary of state and first lady said Tuesday.

And professionally? Her presidential bids.

Clinton, who twice ran for president and served as the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2016, was posed the question in an interview with ABC’s Amy Robach on “Good Morning America.” Clinton along with her daughter, Chelsea, made an appearance on the program to promote their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

“Can I ask you, what’s the gutsiest thing you’ve ever done?” Robach asked.

“Oh, boy, I think the gutsiest thing I (have) ever done — well, personally, (to) make the decision to stay in my marriage. Publicly, politically, (running) for president. And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going,” Hillary Clinton replied.

The former first lady has before faced criticism for her decision to stay in her marriage with Bill Clinton following his infamous affair 20 years ago with Monica Lewinsky, who was a White House intern at the time. The Senate ultimately acquitted Bill Clinton during an impeachment trial over the scandal, and he finished his term as President.

Responding to the same question from Robach, Chelsea Clinton said: “Oh, goodness, I think I’m so overwhelmed by my mother’s answer that I’m a bit out of words. And I’m just so proud to be her daughter.”

She added that her “most important identity” is being a mom to her three kids, saying, “So I’m just going to try to be gutsy every day.”

The interview also touched on the Trump administration’s decision to notify a former US official in August that dozens of emails he sent to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were being recategorized as classified.

“I think it’s an unfortunate diversion,” Clinton told Robach. “You go and you talk to people who have been experienced diplomats for many years and then you retroactively classify what they said 10 years ago. I think it’s really a shame that they’re doing that and hopefully people will not be distracted.”

The administration’s notification to the former official who left the State Department in 2012 marks one instance of what the Washington Post reported Saturday as a wide-scale reclassification of emails sent to Clinton’s private email by as many as 130 current and former senior State Department officials as part of a probe into the communications.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.