Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy

Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Tuesday, according to a Democrat with familiar with the plans.

Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to announce her support in a virtual town hall with Biden later Tuesday.

The person familiar with the plans spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.

