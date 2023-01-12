HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Apple store in Hingham that was the scene of a crash in November that left one person dead and dozens of others injured has reopened for business with new barriers installed to prevent a similar tragedy.

The driver involved in the crash, Bradley Rein, 53, said his foot got stuck on the accelerator. He is facing a charge of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the crash.

