HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of residents were temporarily forced out of a memory care assisted living facility in Hingham after a sprinkler pipe burst on Thursday, flooding the building.

Cell phone video captured employees ankle-deep in water after a sprinkler pipe in the ceiling had burst, sending water raining down inside the Bridges by EPOCH memory care assisted living facility.

“It was just water pouring out through the ceiling and fixtures and things like that,” said one employee, who called the damage “extensive.”

The pipe burst flooded the building with “thousands of gallons of water,” according to Hingham Fire Department Lt. Chris Dinapoli.

Dozens of residents were relocated as cleanup crews vacuumed up the water that was left behind.

Bridges by EPOCH officials did not have a comment on where residents were being moved to, but said they were working with local authorities to come up with a plan.

Relatives of residents said they are worried about the inconvenience the pipe burst had caused.

“It’s just too much because it’s a memory care facility and if anybody has ever dealt with somebody in memory care, it’s very difficult to move them,” said Trisha Catraberti, the daughter of an assisted living resident.

Fire officials and the town building inspector remained on scene for hours Thursday.

“It’s very possible with the cold snap that it could have caused the compromise [that led to the pipe burst],” said Lt. Dinapoli.

It is currently unknown when the residents will be permitted to return to the assisted care facility.

