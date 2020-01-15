HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 6-year-old Hingham boy greatly surpassed his fundraising goal as he looks to help wildlife impacted by the massive wildfires that are ravaging Australia.

Owen Colley originally sought out to raise $1,000 by selling his hand-crafted clay koalas in support of the animals, but as of Wednesday morning, the young boy has raised more than $35,000.

Colley has now upped his goal to $3 million.

Anyone who donates $50 or more to Colley’s GoFundMe page will receive a clay koala.

Donations will be going to Wildlife Rescue South Coast, Inc.

