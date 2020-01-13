Hingham boy selling clay koalas to raise money for Australian wildlife

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 6-year-old Hingham boy is doing his part to support efforts to save wildlife impacted by the massive wildfires that are ravaging Australia.

Little Owen Colley is selling his hand-crafted clay koalas to raise money for the animals.

His mother, Caitlin, told 7NEWS its a project that’s close to his heart.

“Owen’s been making little clay animals for a long time and in the past he’s wanted to sell them and we’ve sort of combined these two ideas.”

So far, Owen has raised more than $1,000 for the relief effort.

