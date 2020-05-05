Hingham boy uses art to bring joy to those in need during coronavirus outbreak

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old Hingham boy is sending support to some first responders by mailing letters featuring his own original artwork to police and firefighters around the world.

Max Bohane said he just wanted to do something to show his support for those making huge personal sacrifices on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The young artist said he has made more than 80 love letters for those who may need a little pick me up in these uncertain times, and he has no plans to stop there.

Max sent the first cards out to his grandparents, then sent the next round out to local police and firefighters.

Now he is taking requests.

“I thought it would be nice to send letters to the first responders and health care workers and elderly, and all the people who would need love or happiness in these tough times,” he said.

Max’s mother Marie said her son has always looked for ways to use his art to help others.

In the past, he has raised money for cancer research in memory of a family friend who died of brain cancer.

To Max, the pandemic is just a new opportunity to give back.

“He’s always had this very giving personality,” she said. “So it’s no surprise really that when we’re all stuck inside and isolated he’s thinking ‘how can I give back to the community that’s been so good to me?”

Max said he has gotten requests from as far away as the United Kingdom and has even received a few grateful letters in response.

