HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hingham community gathered Wednesday to participate in a hockey tournament to honor the memory of a father who died suddenly during a hockey game in May.

Mark Biancardi was playing hockey when his wife, Jennifer, said she got a call that her husband unexpectedly collapsed. The 42-year-old left behind his wife and their two children, who said hockey was life for their father.

“It was our love. We both love the game,” said Robert Biancardi, Mark’s son.

“Honestly, aside from family and friends, it was the biggest thing to him,” said Joseph Biancardi, Mark’s brother.

On Wednesday, dozens of friends, family, and former teammates donned Mark’s number 11 jersey to honor his memory.

“It’s very bittersweet. Very emotional. Especially now seeing my son in the jersey with his name and number,” Jennifer said.

Earlier this year, Solve It 7 helped the Biancardi’s receive Mark’s final paycheck, which was months in the making. Now they are heading into their first holiday season without him.

Mark’s former teammates said they knew this time of year would be difficult for his family, and they decided to put together a hockey tournament in his honor.

“Mark’s birthday would have been this week, so we decided we wanted to put something together to remember him,” said James Quinn, who organized the tournament. “He was a great guy. He would have hated the attention, but he would love everybody coming together for some food and some drinks.”

While Robert says he misses having his father out on the ice, he hopes he is remembered for all did both on and off the rink.

“He was a defenseman so having him in front of me always felt great. We just had that bond, so any time we were both there it was just easy,” Robert said. “Just how good of a person he was, how much he loved this game, how good he was to us and his family.”

Organizers say they are hoping to make the tournament an annual tradition.

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