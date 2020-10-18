Hingham family finds message in a bottle — to East Boston

A Hingham family hoping for pirate treasure found a different kind of message in a bottle Sunday.

Kim Byrd said her family was out boating Sunday afternoon and went they entered Boston Harbor, they saw something floating their way.

“We pulled up to see what it was, it was a bottle with a message in it,” Byrd said.

The family took the bottle home and waited for it to dry out before safely breaking it with a hammer while it was wrapped in a bag. Son Paxton Byrd had high hopes for the message inside the barnacle-encrusted bottle.

“I think a pirate threw it in the water and now it’s going to give us a treasure,” Paxton said.

But when they finally pulled out the paper, it only had a simple — but heartfelt — message: BE SAFE EAST BOSTON.

While it didn’t lead to riches, the experience was so much fun that Kim Byrd said she’d try to recreate it.

“Maybe we’ll go out and throw a bottle in the water and put a cool message in there,” Byrd said. “It’s really neat to find something like that.”

