Hingham father, daughter recreate iconic movie scenes to pass coronavirus quarantine

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and daughter are recreating movie magic in Hingham to try and pass the time while they are stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From “Home Alone” to “Caddy Shack” and “The Shining,” Alex Zane and his daughter Matilda have spread smiles online with their uncanny imitations.

“She’s honestly a little reluctant to do this interview. She likes to let the art speak for itself,” Zane joked with his young daughter nearby.

It all began when Zane, who is working from home, took a lunch break and saw Matilda sitting on top of her toy car parked in the living room.

The image reminding him strongly of the iconic scene in the 1985 Michael J. Fox classic “Teen Wolf”.

“It just clicked in my head and I said, ‘Matilda I need you to do an air guitar right now,” he said.

Now, Zane sends the photos to a friend who edits them and adds some special effects.

After all that, he posts them to his Instagram page.

The movies they select range in genre and era.

“We started with the 80s, then we decided to branch out into the 90s and now we’re all over the place,” Zane explained.

Over the course of the project, dad and daughter have had the chance to share some favorite movies.

“Matilda has gotten to see “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and she also started “Jurassic Park.”

But, there are a few that will need to stay on the shelf until Matilda is a little older.

“We’re holding off on “The Shining” and “Die Hard” for a little bit ya know, depending on how long this whole quarantine thing lasts,” Zane said.

As for the best of the bunch? Zane said he is most proud of how “The Shining” recreation image came out.

“I told her it was about a father who loses his mind spending too much time with his family and she got a very concerned look on her face and I think that translated directly to the photograph,” he said.

For them, this labor of love has just been a fun way to beat the boredom and spread some happiness.

“It’s been nice to make people laugh and smile in these somewhat difficult times,” he said.

