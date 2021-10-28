HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA suspended ferry service in Hingham on Thursday as they make repairs to the dock following a nor’easter that battered the Bay State.

Ferry service in Hingham and Hull had previously been suspended Tuesday and Wednesday during the storm.

Modified ferry service is operating in Hull on Thursday.

Customers can use the MBTA trip planner for alternate service options.

