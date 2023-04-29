HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Freshman sports are on the line in Hingham as town leaders work to cover a $6 million deficit and voters were weighing in on the situation on Saturday.

One of the proposals to bridge the gap includes cutting freshman sports altogether.

Residents could be seen heading to the high school to cast their votes.

During a town hall meeting on Monday, residents voted to pay higher taxes to maintain freshman sports and keep dozens of police and fire jobs that were set to be eliminated.

When voters agreed to an operational override to increase taxes, the decision was put on the ballot.

Voting ends at 8 p.m.

