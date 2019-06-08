Hingham K9 officer, dog partner hospitalized after cruiser-involved crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hingham K9 officer and his canine partner were hospitalized Saturday after they were involved in a car crash.

Officer Ryan Ross and his canine partner, Pedy, were responding to a reported rollover accident around 4 p.m. when they themselves became involved in an accident with another vehicle on Route 3A.

Ross and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pedy was taken to a veterinarian for an examination.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)