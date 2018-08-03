Hingham man arraigned on child porn charges

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hingham man was arraigned Friday on child pornography charges, police say.

Anthony Buccitelli, 70, was arrested about 8:47 a.m. in his Hingham home following a two-month investigation, according to a press release issued Friday by the Hingham Police Department.

Police say detectives in Hingham and Cohasset were alerted June 1 that child pornography had been uploaded in Hingham.

Buccitelli was charged with distributing/disseminating material of child in sexual act and possession of child pornography, according to police.

He was released on personal recognizance with the condition that he have no unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 18.

He will return to court Sept. 12.

