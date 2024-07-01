COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police arrested a man from Hingham Friday after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident on Route 3A.

Gregory Knowles, 51, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, assault and battery, and witness intimidation.

The 34-year-old victim contacted Cohasset police to report that he and the driver of a 2006 Jeep were involved in a road rage incident.

“The victim alleged that the driver of the Jeep stopped in front of him, exited the Jeep wielding a metal expandable police baton, and began to strike him about the head and body, as well as strangle him, before fleeing the scene,” police said in a statement. “The victim copied down a license plate as the Jeep fled.”

Officers then went to Knowles’ home after identifying him as the operator by the license plate number. He was arrested and the car was towed to Cohasset Police Headquarters. After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, they located the expandable metal baton inside.

Knowles is set to be arraigned Monday. The victim sustained “visible injuries” but declined medical treatment.

