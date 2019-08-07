Hingham man wins $2M ‘Cashword’ prize, plans to buy a Mustang

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hingham man recently won a $2 million prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game.

Paul Burke chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a Mustang.

He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on Sea Street in North Weymouth. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One additional $2 million prize and two $1 million prizes remain unclaimed in the $10 instant game.

