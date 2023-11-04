HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A substitute teacher was arrested at Hingham Middle School during the school day last week, officials said.

Charlotte Cody, 55, was arrested at the school on Oct. 27 on a warrant issued out of Hingham District Court for allegedly violating her bail orders. No students witnessed the arrest.

Cody’s arrest came after her bail was revoked for failing to charge her GPS while she faces charges of attempt to trespass and three counts of animal cruelty.

