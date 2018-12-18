Hingham music teacher on leave amid investigation of ‘inappropriate conduct’ with student

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A part-time music teacher at the St. Paul School in Hingham is off the job while school officials investigate an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a student, the Archdiocese of Boston said.

In a letter to St. Paul families, the school’s principal and the pastor of St. Paul’s church said, “We were informed of an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving our music teacher regarding his interaction with one of our students … He has been placed on leave with pay pending the investigation.”

A former parishioner at St. Paul’s hopes the church fully cooperates.

“The children tell the truth when something happens, like with the priests,” Gordon Snow said. “They waited too long to do anything. They should have done something much quicker.”

Hingham police confirm they are investigating the allegation, along with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The teacher, a Scituate resident, also taught music part-time at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Weymouth. Parents received a similar letter, but it says no Sacred Heart student has made an allegation of inappropriate contact.

Sacred Heart’s principal writes that the teacher is also on paid administrative leave from the elementary school and is not allowed on the property while the allegations are investigated.

“They don’t blow this stuff up,” Snow said, referring to the children who have made allegations. “I don’t believe that. I don’t buy that.”

