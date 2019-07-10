Hingham police: 17 bottles of vodka found in car, driver charged with 3rd DUI

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police investigating a minor crash in Hingham Tuesday found 17 opened bottles of vodka in the car and took the 57-year-old driver into custody on his third drunken driving charge.

Officers responding to a two-car crash at the Route 3A rotary on Summer Street around noontime placed Trent Hodges of South Weymouth under arrest after he failed several sobriety tests, according to a release issued by the department.

No one was injured in the crash.

An investigation of Hodges’s 2019 Kia Soul uncovered 17 opened bottles of vodka, some empty, some partially full.

Three of the bottles were found wedged in the driver’s door compartment.

Hodges was released on $200 bail and was arraigned in Hingham District Court the following day on felony charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.

His prior offenses took place in 1989 and 2002, police say.

