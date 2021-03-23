Hingham police ask for help in search for missing 9-year-old

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 9-year-old.

The child was last seen around 3:10 p.m. near 250 ushing St. and is described as having long brown hair and a red birthmark on their cheek.

No further details have been released.

Missing Child-We are looking for 9 yr old last seen at 3:10 pm in area of 250 Cushing St. Long brown hair, red birthmark on cheek. No clothing description available. K9 and numerous PD units in area looking. #hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) March 23, 2021

