HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham have launched an investigation into a student’s alleged school shooting threat that surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Officers responding to Hingham Middle School around 7:30 a.m. were made aware of a concerning Snapchat group chat between students, according to the Hingham Police Department.

The student in question was quickly located and officers determined that there was no active threat to the school.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the post made reference to a past shooting threat, police said.

No charges have been filed.

There will be an increased police presence at schools in the town throughout the day as a precaution.

