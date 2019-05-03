Hingham police issue warning after attempted vehicle break-in

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are warning residents after a man attempted to enter an unlocked car in a driveway early Friday morning.

A resident on Bel Air Drive who noticed his driveway motion light turn on about 12:15 a.m. and saw a car had pulled into the end of his driveway with their lights off noticed a man walking around his cars that were parked in the driveway, according to Hingham police.

The resident walked outside, and the man ran to the passenger side of the waiting car, which then drove away.

Police say they resident scared the man away before anything was taken.

The men in the car that drove away are described as white and wearing dark-colored clothing.

The car was a dark-colored small sedan.

Police checked the neighborhood and found several other cars parked in driveways that were also unlocked, but none appeared to have been disturbed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)