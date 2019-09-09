Hingham police: K9 tracks woman who allegedly stole jackets from home

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Hingham house Sept. 6 and being tracked down by a K9 unit, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a break-in on Middle Street at 12:15 a.m. found a resident who said she found a woman wearing several of the resident’s jackets and carrying a bag, police said. When the resident told the woman to leave, she allegedly walked out carrying the bag and wearing the jackets, according to police.

Officers searched the area and a K9 allegedly found the woman in a group of bushes near a home on School Street, police said. Officeres allegedly found several jackets, a pair of sneakers and a car key fob that belonged to the Middle Street resident next to the woman.

Lindsey Tyler Hurld, 36, was charged with breaking and entering for a felony, receiving stolen property of more than $1,200 and disturbing the peace. She was arraigned at Hingham District Court.

