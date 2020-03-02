Hingham police nab wanted driver after brief chase ends in crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted driver led police on a brief chase last month that began in Hingham and ended with a crash in Quincy.

Officers posted dashcam footage of the incident that occurred early in the morning on February 16. That video shows a cruiser pursuing an SUV that was spotted leaving the scene of a reported disturbance, according to a post on the department’s Youtube account.

That driver then takes off on Route 3A and continues over the Fore River Bridge before coming to a crashing stop in Quincy.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver, who was wanted on two other warrants, was taken into custody without further incident and is now facing a number of new charges including, driving with a suspended license and no insurance, according to police.

