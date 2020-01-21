HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A “very brave” 12-year-old boy who is battling cancer received a cruiser ride to the Hingham police station, where he was presented with a $5,000 check.
Officers picked up Jeremy Lavoie Monday, providing a cruiser convoy for him and his family.
The charity Cops For Kids With Cancer gave Lavoie a check to help him during his fight against cancer.
