HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A “very brave” 12-year-old boy who is battling cancer received a cruiser ride to the Hingham police station, where he was presented with a $5,000 check.

Officers picked up Jeremy Lavoie Monday, providing a cruiser convoy for him and his family.

The charity Cops For Kids With Cancer gave Lavoie a check to help him during his fight against cancer.

Today we had the honor of picking up a very brave 12 year old battling cancer in a cruiser convoy to our station. The charity @CopsForKids1 then presented Jeremy Lavoie’s family with a check to help support them. Thanks to other PD’s who came to help. pic.twitter.com/Bam9YLFunC — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)