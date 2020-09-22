Hingham police release video of driver being pulled over on 3rd drunk driving offense

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police released dashcam video of a traffic stop involving an alleged drunk driver last weekend.

Traffic officers working on a residential road noticed an SUV traveling more than 15 miles over the posted speed limit and attempted to pull the driver over around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver refused to stop for police and crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

Eventually, officers were able to apprehend the suspect on their third drunk driving offense, police said.

