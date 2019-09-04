Hingham police release video of DUI stop involving children, including unrestrained 5-year-old

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dashcam video has been released of a traffic stop in Hingham that shows officers pulling over an alleged drunk driver with an unrestrained child in the back seat.

Officers pulled the silver SUV over after observing the suspect driving erratically during Labor Day weekend.

It took the driver several minutes to pull over and according to officers, the suspect had an unrestrained 5-year-old and a 7-month-old in the back of the vehicle.

