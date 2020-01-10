HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are reminding the public to buckle their seatbelts after the simple task left two drivers uninjured during a crash last week.
A truck rear-ended another truck that had been stopped at a red light on Derby Street, leaving both vehicles with significant damage.
Both drivers went home uninjured instead of to an emergency room because of their seatbelts and airbags, police said.
A preliminary investigation suggests that distracted driving caused the crash.
